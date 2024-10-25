45-Day Exit and Build Challenge – Week 6: Mindset & Habits

Week 6 is focused on Mindset & Habits!

Derrick will talk about exiting from unhealthy mindsets and limiting beliefs!

Often, it is our own mindset and beliefs are the biggest roadblock to us achieving our goals, especially our Exit and Build goals.

We will cover the problems and the solutions for overcoming limiting beliefs so you can all accomplish your Exit and Build dreams!

For 7 Friday’s in a row, Derrick Broze will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.

Here’s an outline of each week:

Week 1: Food

Week 2: Money

Week 3: Technology

Week 4: Land

Week 5: Education & Knowledge

Week 6: Mindset & Habits

Week 7: Thinking Holistically

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/exit-build-week6/