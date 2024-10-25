Playback speed
Share post
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge – Week 6: Mindset & Habits

Derrick Broze
Oct 25, 2024
3
Transcript

45-Day Exit and Build Challenge – Week 6: Mindset & Habits

Week 6 is focused on Mindset & Habits!

Derrick will talk about exiting from unhealthy mindsets and limiting beliefs!

Often, it is our own mindset and beliefs are the biggest roadblock to us achieving our goals, especially our Exit and Build goals.

We will cover the problems and the solutions for overcoming limiting beliefs so you can all accomplish your Exit and Build dreams!

For 7 Friday’s in a row, Derrick Broze will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.

Here’s an outline of each week:

Week 1: Food
Week 2: Money
Week 3: Technology
Week 4: Land
Week 5: Education & Knowledge
Week 6: Mindset & Habits
Week 7: Thinking Holistically

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/exit-build-week6/

