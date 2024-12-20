Here Are 4 Exciting New Things About The People's Reset: Mexico 2025!

Friends,



We are less than 6 weeks away from The People's Reset: Mexico and we are so excited to present to you 4 new features of the 2025 edition of The People's Reset: Mexico!

1. More Mexican Participation and Integration - You might already know that the entire Activation is FREE for local Mexicans. This is because we want to ensure our event - which is largely made up of amazing visitors from dozens of countries - is not only attracting international solutionaries, but also local activists, thinkers, and doers.

You may also know that our in person event features live interpretation where Spanish speakers can check out headsets and hear every English talk live in Spanish!

For 2025, we are going even further and adding more Mexican speakers for every day and every theme! We are including Mexican talent for our 2 concerts, and we are also adding more Spanish workshops!

Finally, we have added a completely Espanol version of our website for Spanish speakers!

Please spread the word!



2. Visionary Art Gallery - This year we are adding an art gallery to highlight our community members who promote spiritual and conscious evolution via their art work!

We are currently accepting applications for art submissions. We look forward to seeing what the talented people in our community have to share!

3. The Freedom Families Project - Our team recognizes that families are in intrinsic part of The People’s Reset Activation community. Many attendees are parents or soon-to-be parents or grandparents. We know that we must work to build a better future by starting with the way we relate to the children.



As part of our ongoing effort to make The People’s Reset more family friendly, we are excited to announce the Freedom Families Project!

Learn more about Freedom Families in this blog post.

4. More Daily Networking Time - We pride ourselves on having a schedule that is ALMOST overwhelming, but not quite. We like to keep you busy with workshops, talks, music, potlucks, ceremonies etc.

Buuut, we also know that you want to meet like minded people who you can build community with.

This is why we are now adding a networking session at the end of all 5 days of the Activation!

Check out the schedule to see the latest speakers and you will see the daily networking sessions.

We hope you will use these sessions to make the connections you need to continue your Exit and Build journey.

Get your tickets today for the biggest, most affordable, solutions-focused Activation in all of Mexico in all of 2025!

Thanks for your support in helping us make our 2025 Activation the best one yet!



- The Peoples Reset Team -