My Exit and Build Journey: How to Opt Out of Technocracy and Into Abundance - Derrick Broze (The People's Reset: UK)

Derrick Broze
Dec 15, 2024
1
1
On September 28th, Derrick Broze spoke at The People's Reset: UK in Bath on the theme "Agorism & Parallel Networks".

Derrick Broze is an author, journalist, documentary filmmaker, and activist originally from Houston, now based in Mexico. In 2010, Derrick founded the activist alliance The Houston Free Thinkers, organizing protests, music festivals, community gardens, skillshares, and other community events. Derrick has been producing videos, essays, and articles since 2011.

In 2013, he founded The Conscious Resistance Network, a site dedicated to multimedia journalism that exposes corporate and governmental corruption while also highlighting solutions and exploring spirituality.

https://theconsciousresistance.com

