33 - “Rising” – A Song About Finding Your Power!

In "Rising", 33 shares the moment he claimed his personal power, and rose above the mistakes of his past. He also discusses rising above the "criminals" in government and media who attempt to manipulate the public.

In October 2024, 33 recorded 4 powerful songs at the Houston Collective's Long River Sessions. We invite you to dive into the world of 33, a Houston-based artist redefining the boundaries of conscious hip-hop. With lyrics that unpack personal transformation, activism, and the power of self-reflection, 33’s music offers something rare in today’s musical landscape: depth, vulnerability, and hope.

Watch the full performance at Houston Collective's Long River Sessions:

