Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

33 - “Rising” – A Song About Finding Your Power!

Derrick Broze
Dec 17, 2024
1
2
Share
Transcript

In "Rising", 33 shares the moment he claimed his personal power, and rose above the mistakes of his past. He also discusses rising above the "criminals" in government and media who attempt to manipulate the public.

In October 2024, 33 recorded 4 powerful songs at the Houston Collective's Long River Sessions. We invite you to dive into the world of 33, a Houston-based artist redefining the boundaries of conscious hip-hop. With lyrics that unpack personal transformation, activism, and the power of self-reflection, 33’s music offers something rare in today’s musical landscape: depth, vulnerability, and hope.

Watch the full performance at Houston Collective's Long River Sessions:

#33IsHere

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
Manufacturing Consent For The Incoming Technocratic Control Grid - Derrick Broze on TLAV
  Derrick Broze
Amir Taaki: The Syrian 'Civil War' And How To Build Liberatory Movements
  Derrick Broze
My Exit and Build Journey: How to Opt Out of Technocracy and Into Abundance - Derrick Broze (The People's Reset: UK)
  Derrick Broze
Syria's Fall: Turkey, NATO, and The Greater Israel Project
  Derrick Broze
TCR Live #145: Israel Claims Syria, Technocrats & Trump, and Biden’s Legacy
  Derrick Broze
How Bitcoin Was Hijacked, Why We Need Darkness, & Lessons from the Syrian Civil War with Amir Taaki
  Derrick Broze
The People's Reset: Mexico 2025
  Derrick Broze