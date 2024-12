The Mafia Connected Family That Connects Dana White, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump

In this deep dive, Derrick Broze interviews researcher Brady Nash regarding his work on the history of the Maceo family and Fertitta family based in Galveston, Texas. Brady outlines a history which connects the Galveston mafia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Vegas casinos, Dana White, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump.

Brady is a researcher at Apokalupsis Historia youtube channel.

Follow his work: https://www.youtube.com/@apokalupsishistoria

Show notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/mafia-trump-rogan-white/

