TCR Live #146: Unchecked Surveillance by DHS, Fluoride Wins & Jesuit Deep Dive

Derrick Broze is back for another episode of The Conscious Resistance Live. In this episode he is breaking down his recent articles on the fight against water fluoridation, and a new watchdog report calling out mass surveillance on Americans by the DHS. Finally, Derrick dives into his ongoing research for The Pyramid of Power. Specifically, he talks about historical claims that the world wide conspiracy was being led by Jesuits.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live146/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

