Manufacturing Consent For The Incoming Technocratic Control Grid - Derrick Broze on TLAV

"Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss some of his recent articles and how they relate to some of the current stories dominating the headlines. We discuss the new contracts between SpaceX and the Biden administration for rolling out an all-encompassing satellite spy network around the world with the NRO and how this overlaps with the rapidly growing control grid that is being implemented. We also discuss the Israeli government dominated spyware field and how this is set to explode in the next Trump administration. We also consider how the current drone craze might fit into all of this. "

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/manufacturing-consent-technocracy/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

