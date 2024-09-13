Exposing The Summit Of The Future & Eavesdropping Smart Phones

Derrick Broze joins The Jason Bermas Show to discuss the upcoming Summit of the Future, the Pact for the Future, and why it matters. Derrick and Jason also discuss revelations about advertisers listening in via smart phones to eavesdrop on customers.
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
