The Most Important Moment from RFK Jr's Confirmation Hearings

Derrick Broze
Feb 07, 2025
Transcript

This was the only part of Robert F. Kennedy Jr's confirmation hearing that I believe matters.

He supports vaxx and he supports the childhood schedule. Anyone who has researched this topic for 5 minutes knows the schedule is a huge part of the problem. MAHA? More like status quo.

I have no patience for excuses or claims of "he needs to get into office" etc.

I have heard this my entire life - and especially the last 8 years. Always with the excuses and "pragmatism" rather than standing strong in truth. And this is why politics cannot and will never save us.

If you can't stand on your principles and THE TRUTH then you have already lost.

Authors
Derrick Broze
