TCR Live #149: The Answer to Trump's Technocracy is The People's Reset

Derrick Broze is back for another episode of The Conscious Resistance Live. On this episode Derrick covers the good, the bad, and the horrible of Donald Trump's 1st week back in the White House. Derrick will also outline how the Exit and Build strategy and The People's Reset movement is the answer to Trump's Technocracy.

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

