The Independent Media Alliance is back for another panel discussing predictions for 2025 generally, and for the 2nd Trump term more specifically.

Panelists include Derrick Broze (The Conscious Resistance Network), Ryan Cristian (The Last American Vagabond), Hrvoje Morić (Geopolitics and Empire), Jason Bermas, Iain Davis, Kit Knightly (OffGuardian), Catherine Austin-Fitts (Solari Report), Steve Poikonen (Slow News Day), and Patrick Wood (Technocracy News).