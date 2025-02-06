Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Thank You for The People's Reset: Mexico 2025!

Derrick Broze
Feb 06, 2025
Share
Transcript

Derrick Broze, co-founder of The People's Reset Activation, checks in with a quick thank you message to everyone who attended, watched, and supported TPR: MX 2025.

Donate to support our movement: https://thegreaterrreset.org/donate

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
The Trials & Tribulations of Building a Parallel Community - Derrick Broze (The People's Reset: MX)
  Derrick Broze
The Solution Has Always Been the People
  Derrick Broze
TCR Live #149: The Answer to Trump's Technocracy is The People's Reset
  Derrick Broze
What Comes Next? 2025 and Trump 2.0 Predictions (Independent Media Alliance)
  Derrick Broze
Michael Connett on the Latest Fluoride Science + a New Class Action Lawsuit
  Derrick Broze
Prepare For Trump's Technocratic-Zionist Vision
  Derrick Broze
EU Scientists Call For 'Global Governance' To Combat Solar Geoengineering
  Derrick Broze