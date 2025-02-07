Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
3

Exposing Trump and the Technocratic Plans for Stargate & Starshield (Derrick Broze on The Kim Iversen Show)

Derrick Broze
Feb 07, 2025
2
3
Share
Transcript

Derrick Broze appears as a guest on The Kim Iversen Show discussing his recent articles on Elon Musk's Starshield satellite program, and the Stargate project run by Oracle and OpenAI.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/trump-technocrats-kim-iversen/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

Enjoy our work? Sign up for monthly support:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/derrickbroze

https://www.derrickbroze.substack.com

Support our work by purchasing a privacy phone from Above Phone by visiting

https://abovephone.com/?above=tcrn

Use Code DBROZE50

Get Your Organic Mushroom Extracts from Cultivated-Mind: https://cultivated-mind.com/cm/Broze/

Don't forget to use code "Broze" at checkout to get a 10% discount!﻿﻿

Send cash, love mail, and equipment to:

1795 North Fry Road Suite 495
Katy, Texas 77449

Follow TCRN on social media and invest in our efforts to advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@theconsciousresistance:7

Telegram - https://t.me/theconsciousresistance
YouTube - https://www.YouTube.com/@consciousresistance.com
Twitter - https://www.Twitter.com/Dbrozelivefree

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
The Most Important Moment from RFK Jr's Confirmation Hearings
  Derrick Broze
Thank You for The People's Reset: Mexico 2025!
  Derrick Broze
The Trials & Tribulations of Building a Parallel Community - Derrick Broze (The People's Reset: MX)
  Derrick Broze
The Solution Has Always Been the People
  Derrick Broze
TCR Live #149: The Answer to Trump's Technocracy is The People's Reset
  Derrick Broze
What Comes Next? 2025 and Trump 2.0 Predictions (Independent Media Alliance)
  Derrick Broze
Michael Connett on the Latest Fluoride Science + a New Class Action Lawsuit
  Derrick Broze