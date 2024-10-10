Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Digital ID: The Foundation for Technocracy (Independent Media Alliance)

Derrick Broze
Oct 10, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel on the rise of the digital ID, and how it is a foundational part of the growing technocratic agenda. We will discuss the interesting way that digital IDs continue to be the “solution” to whatever “problem” is currently facing the people, and how those problems can usually be traced back to the very government proposing the so-called solution. We will highlight the differing dialects used to promote digital ID by the different sides of the government, to give the illusion of opposition, yet show how all lead to the same outcome, and how all of this leads to the technocratic control structure that will enslave Democrats and Republicans alike.

Featuring Whitney Webb, Ryan Cristian, Iain Davis, and Catherine Austin Fitts.

Discussion about this podcast

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
David Icke Exposes the Mainstream Alternative Media, the Zionist Lobby, & Jesse Ventura
  Derrick Broze
David Icke Will Continue to Call Out the Anti-Propagandists in the Mainstream Alternative Media
  Derrick Broze
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge – Week 3: Technology
  Derrick Broze
45 Day Exit And Build Challenge - Week 2: Money
  Derrick Broze
The Summit of the Future is Over - It's Time for The People's Reset!
  Derrick Broze
Reporting From The Summit Of The Future In NYC
  Derrick Broze
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge - Week 1: Food
  Derrick Broze