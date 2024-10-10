Digital ID: The Foundation for Technocracy (Independent Media Alliance)

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel on the rise of the digital ID, and how it is a foundational part of the growing technocratic agenda. We will discuss the interesting way that digital IDs continue to be the “solution” to whatever “problem” is currently facing the people, and how those problems can usually be traced back to the very government proposing the so-called solution. We will highlight the differing dialects used to promote digital ID by the different sides of the government, to give the illusion of opposition, yet show how all lead to the same outcome, and how all of this leads to the technocratic control structure that will enslave Democrats and Republicans alike.

Featuring Whitney Webb, Ryan Cristian, Iain Davis, and Catherine Austin Fitts.