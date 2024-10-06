Share this postDavid Icke Will Continue to Call Out the Anti-Propagandists in the Mainstream Alternative Media derrickbroze.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript19Share this postDavid Icke Will Continue to Call Out the Anti-Propagandists in the Mainstream Alternative Media derrickbroze.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3David Icke Will Continue to Call Out the Anti-Propagandists in the Mainstream Alternative Media Derrick BrozeOct 06, 202419Share this postDavid Icke Will Continue to Call Out the Anti-Propagandists in the Mainstream Alternative Media derrickbroze.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareTranscriptDavid Icke explains to journalist Derrick Broze why he feels the need to keep calling out what he sees as "anti-propagandists". Stay tuned for the full interview next week!Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionDavid Icke Will Continue to Call Out the Anti-Propagandists in the Mainstream Alternative Media derrickbroze.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDerrick Broze's JournalismSubscribeAuthorsDerrick BrozeRecent PostsDigital ID: The Foundation for Technocracy (Independent Media Alliance)10 hrs ago • Derrick BrozeDavid Icke Exposes the Mainstream Alternative Media, the Zionist Lobby, & Jesse Ventura Oct 9 • Derrick Broze45-Day Exit and Build Challenge – Week 3: TechnologyOct 4 • Derrick Broze45 Day Exit And Build Challenge - Week 2: MoneyOct 2 • Derrick Broze The Summit of the Future is Over - It's Time for The People's Reset! Sep 24 • Derrick BrozeReporting From The Summit Of The Future In NYCSep 22 • Derrick Broze45-Day Exit and Build Challenge - Week 1: FoodSep 21 • Derrick Broze
David Icke Will Continue to Call Out the Anti-Propagandists in the Mainstream Alternative Media