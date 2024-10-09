Playback speed
David Icke Exposes the Mainstream Alternative Media, the Zionist Lobby, & Jesse Ventura

Derrick Broze
Oct 09, 2024
3
Transcript

Journalist Derrick Broze sits down with legendary researcher David Icke in a wide ranging interview touching on David's views on the hijacking of the independent media, the newly formed Independent Media Alliance, Elon Musk, Russell Brand, Alex Jones, the Zionist Lobby, Jesse Ventura, and what motivates him. Don't miss this informative and empowering interview!

