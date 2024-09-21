Playback speed
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge - Week 1: Food

Derrick Broze
Sep 21, 2024
Tune in for the first week of the 45-Day Exit and Build Challenge!

Week 1 is all about food!

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/exit-build-challenge-week1/

For 7 Friday’s in a row, Derrick Broze will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.

Here’s an outline of each week:

Week 1: Food
Week 2: Money
Week 3: Technology
Week 4: Land
Week 5: Education & Knowledge
Week 6: Mindset & Habits
Week 7: Thinking Holistically

