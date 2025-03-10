Help Derrick Broze Complete the FINAL Episode of The Pyramid of Power!

I need your help to finish the final episode of my 17-part docuseries, The Pyramid of Power!

Support here: https://fundrazr.com/thepopfinal

As you know, since 2020 I have been working on this series, diving deep into the pieces of the Pyramid which attempt to rule over and manipulate our lives!

We've uncovered and exposed the Big Education system, the Establishment Media, Big Tech, the Hollywood Propaganda machine, Big Wireless, The Big Oil Titans, Big Pharma and the Medical Cartel, How food is used as a weapon, The Prison Industrial Complex, the Foundations, the Intelligence Community, the Banking Cartel, the Technocratic State, the False Flag Deception, the Pedo-Class, and the ways in which religion and secret societies manipulate the public.

Now it's time to answer the question - who or what is at the top of the Pyramid?

The final episode of the series will include interview with James Corbett, David Icke, Mark Passio, Richard Grove, Peter Dale Scott, G. Edward Griffin, Adam Green, and more talented researchers.

I want to make this one the best yet and to do that I need your help to raise 5-10k dollars. First, again I want to say thanks to everyone who has contributed to the previous 3 crowdfunding campaigns. Since 2021, we have raised just over 30k USD. Every single dollar has gone to the production of this series, the vast majority to paying the 3 talented editors I have worked with.

To do this right, we need my editor Steph to be paid for his hard work. If you've watched episodes 14, 15, or 16 you have seen what he is capable of.

If you want to help us make the most well researched, impactful, and solutions focused final episode, we need your support to make it happen.

If we are only able to raise 5k all of that money will go directly to Steph for his time.

However, if we can raise 10k or more, once we complete and release this episode, we will focus on turning the series into a book, and releasing DVDs and usb drives so you can help us spread the truth about what is happening in our world.

Together with your help we can finish The POP, and we can continue to awaken new hearts and minds as we focus on building the better world we know is possible.

