Share post
Regeneration: Building Parallel Systems for the Coming 7 Generations - Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze
Mar 07, 2025
2
On February 28, 2025, journalist Derrick Broze spoke at the Protopian Convergence at the Protopia community in Costa Rica.

Derrick has been working as an activist and freelance investigative journalist since 2010. His focus has always been building alternative parallel systems which can serve local communities, while promoting liberty and decentralization. He believes the answers to humanity's survival and thriving lies in the creation of these parallel systems which will lay the foundation for communities, ecovillages, and intentional communities that can thrive outside of the "dominant culture". Derrick will also share about his vision for holistic activism, and why we must heal our traumas as we work to create the better world we know is possible.

Listen to more of Derrick's presentations: https://www.theconsciousresistance.com/category/presentations/

