Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, and the Technocrats

Derrick Broze
Mar 12, 2025
The Conscious Resistance Network presents: Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, and the Technocrats

Donald Trump's 2nd term is off to a controversial start, with his supporters celebrating his Executive Orders to free Ross Ulbrich, end funding for schools requiring COVID19 injections, calling for releasing the JFK, MLK, and RFK files, and ending support for USAID.

However, while the MAGA movement cheers Trump for moving at a rapid pace, many of his supporters appear to be turning a blind eye to the influence of Peter Thiel and other Technocrats.

Who is Peter Thiel and what is a Technocrat? Let's Dive In.

Full transcript and sources: https://theconsciousresistance.com/trump-thiel-technocrats/

Authors
Derrick Broze
