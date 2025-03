On February 26, 2024, journalist and activist Derrick Broze spoke at the Costa Rica Freedom Exchange at the Diamante Luz community. Derrick discussed the importance of healing our traumas as we Exit from unsustainable systems and unhealthy mindsets and Build new ways of living and thinking which are in line with our highest good and that of the coming generations.

Here more of Derrick's presentations: https://theconsciousresistance.com/category/presentations/