Why the Summit of the Future Matters (Derrick Broze on Redacted)

Derrick Broze
Sep 20, 2024

Journalist Derrick Broze appears on Redacted to outline the Summit of the Future and the Pact for the Future are, and why they matter. Derrick will be in NYC this weekend reporting from the Summit.
Why the Summit of the Future Matters (Derrick Broze on Redacted)