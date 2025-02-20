Playback speed
We Don't Need the "Elite" or the "Counter-Elite" - We Are The Real Power

Derrick Broze
Feb 20, 2025
Transcript

Derrick Broze breaks down the importance of rejecting the narrative and counter-narrative, and recognizing our own power.

Watch the full show: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive150-counterelites-blackpills/

Derrick Broze
