On February 11, 2024, journalist Derrick Broze appeared on Redacted to discuss the influence of Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and other Technocrats on Donald Trump. Broze discusses the numerous cabinet members associated with Peter Thiel, Elon Musk's Starshield spy satellite program, and the recent Stargate announcement.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/trump-technocrats-redacted/