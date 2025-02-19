Playback speed
Is UFO Disclosure B*llshit? with Daniel Sheehan

Derrick Broze
Feb 19, 2025
Transcript

Derrick Broze recently interviewed legendary attorney Daniel Sheehan at the Conscious Life Expo. Derrick asks Daniel what he thinks about UFO disclosure and how people are supposed to trust claims about disclosure.

https://newparadigminstitute.org/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

