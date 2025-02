Derrick Broze is back for the latest episode of The Conscious Resistance Live where he will be breaking down 2 of his recent articles. One article is focused on the influence of Peter Thiel over the 2nd Trump admin. The 2nd article is about the philosophical influences of the Technocrats. Derrick will also discuss the growth of the term "blackpilled".

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive150-counterelites-blackpills/