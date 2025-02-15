Playback speed
Stargate, mRNA, And The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IMA Panel)

Derrick Broze
Feb 15, 2025
Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel focusing on the new Stargate Project, its focus on mRNA and artificial intelligence, and how this connects to the Internet of Bodies, the Internet of Things, and where they intersect, in the Internet if Bio-Nano Things. This is where our world has been for some time, unfortunately many are still unaware of this alarming reality. Today we will be discussing our concerns regarding this project and where this all appears to be going. 

Show Notes: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ima-stargate-mrna-iobnt/

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
