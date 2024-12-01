Turning 40, Pyramid of Power Update + Focusing on 2025

Derrick Broze is back for another walk and talk after taking a 3 week break from social media and content creation. Derrick shares his thoughts on his 40th birthday and what he sees in the future. He also talks about the latest chapter of the Pyramid of Power, his newest articles, The People's Reset: Mexico, and his focus for 2025.

Show Notes:

Send Derrick Birthday gifts: https://www.theconsciousresistance.com/invest

ThePyramidOfPower.net

TLAV Articles:

The Biden Administration’s Legacy of Migrant Children Trafficking

Meet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump’s 2nd Term

ThePeoplesReset.org