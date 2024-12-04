Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Trump Administration 2024: IMA Discusses Cabinet Picks & Policy Proposals

Derrick Broze
Dec 04, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel focusing on the incoming Trump administration, its cabinet picks thus far, and the policy positions they are proposing, as well as those officially put forward by Trump’s administration itself. We discuss the possibility of the senate not confirming Trump’s original picks and what the implications may be, and the different political ploys that may be underway. We also focus on the possible openings for positive change within Trump’s proposed solutions and cabinet picks, objectively compared to/balanced alongside the many warning signs of his very proposals (feigned or otherwise) solidifying a technocratic control grid.

Featuring Ryan Cristian (TLAV), Kit Knightly (Off-Guardian ), Catherine Austin-Fitts (Solari Report), Steve Poikonen (Slow News Day) and Derrick Broze (The Conscious Resistance Network).

Learn more about the IMA https://theconsciousresistance.com/independent-media-alliance-announcement/

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
33 - Guard Your Heart (LIVE at Houston Community Cultivation Network)
  Derrick Broze
Non-Voters Won Again in 2024 - How Do We Activate Them?
  Derrick Broze
Derrick Broze Calls Mandatory Vaccines Incoming in November 2019
  Derrick Broze
Turning 40, Pyramid of Power Update + Focusing on 2025
  Derrick Broze
Exit And Build: How To Live The Principles Of Liberty Now - Derrick Broze
  Derrick Broze
Don’t Vote? So What’s Your Solution? The Way Forward featuring Derrick Broze
  Derrick Broze
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge – Week 7: Thinking Holistically
  Derrick Broze