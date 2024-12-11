Playback speed
TCR Live #145: Israel Claims Syria, Technocrats & Trump, and Biden’s Legacy

Derrick Broze
Dec 11, 2024
Share
Derrick Broze is back for another episode of The Conscious Resistance Live to expose the truth the corporate media and the Mainstream Alternative Media (MAM) won't touch!

This week's stories include:

1. Assad Flees Syria, Victory Celebrated... For a Moment
2. Election 2024 and Trump's Technocratic Cabinet Picks
3. Biden's Legacy of Trafficking and... Digital IDs?
4. Transgender Care "Science"

Derrick will also highlight another book from his library and end the episode with a new conscious music video!

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-145/

