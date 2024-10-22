Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

TCR Live #143: Technocrats & Zionists Are in Control - But All Is Not Lost!

Derrick Broze
Oct 22, 2024
2
2
Share
Transcript

In this episode of The Conscious Resistance Live, Derrick Broze will break down 3 important stories and the solutions to these problems!

The stories include:

  • Israelis have infiltrated American media

  • Elon Musk and the recreation of Total Information Awareness

  • Dr. Scott Atlas speaking at Standford about COVID lies

Derrick will also share a new book from his library, and we will end the show by highlighting a new music video from Prezence and 33!

Don't miss this info-packed, solutions focused episode!

Discussion about this podcast

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
Let's Fund This "Anti-Woke" Action-Romance Movie!
  Derrick Broze
No Matter Who You Vote For Israel Wins! #Selection2024
  Derrick Broze
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge - Week 5: Education & Knowledge
  Derrick Broze
Prezence, 33 | TAXATION IS THEFT | Official Music & Lyric Video
  Derrick Broze
Join Derrick Broze, Larken Rose, and Ryan Cristian in Sedona for the Voluntaryism Conference!
  Derrick Broze
Is a New Department of Defense Directive Targeting Americans?
  Derrick Broze
Derrick Broze Educates Houston City Council on Water Fluoridation (2024)
  Derrick Broze