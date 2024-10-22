TCR Live #143: Technocrats & Zionists Are in Control - But All Is Not Lost!

In this episode of The Conscious Resistance Live, Derrick Broze will break down 3 important stories and the solutions to these problems!

The stories include:

Israelis have infiltrated American media

Elon Musk and the recreation of Total Information Awareness

Dr. Scott Atlas speaking at Standford about COVID lies

Derrick will also share a new book from his library, and we will end the show by highlighting a new music video from Prezence and 33!

Don't miss this info-packed, solutions focused episode!