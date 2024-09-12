TCR Live 141: Dissecting The Pyramid + Summit of the Future Is Here

Journalist Derrick Broze is back for another episode of The Conscious Resistance Live. This week Derrick discusses the latest chapter in The Pyramid of Power series, The Pedo-Class. Derrick will also discuss the UN's Summit of the Future, happening in NYC from September 22 to 23rd. He will discuss the consequences of the gathering, and why The People's Reset is the answer.

Derrick will also discuss his upcoming 45-Day Exit and Build challenge.



Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live141-pyramid-summit/