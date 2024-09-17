

Friends,

I just want to share my excitement and my gratitude with you all! Of course, I give thanks to The Creator for everything I am about to share but I also know that my success in my work wouldn't be possible without your support - and my determination!

First, I am so excited that next week I will be flying back to the UK with Miriam, my Mom and stepfather, and Miriam's Mom and sister! This will be our 2nd trip to the UK, our first with our families, and this return trip is even more magical because we will be co-hosting The People's Reset: UK!

I am blessed and honored to have the opportunities to take the solutions-focused movement I helped co-create on the road, and meet face to face with others who are looking for real solutions outside the political system!

BTW, even if you can't make it in person to Bath - there are still tickets available! - you can watch online for FREE at TheGreaterReset dot org starting next Friday!

Not only will we be hosting The People's Reset in Bath next weekend as a response to the UN's Summit of the Future, but the following week Miriam and I will host our own "Activation's" in Wales, and in Copenhagen, Denmark! This will be our first trip to Denmark and I look forward to seeing some old friends and meeting new ones!

I also will be meeting up with David Icke to interview him for The Pyramid of Power. I know he is controversial to many but he played a role in my early years, and I still see him as a consistent voice of reason.

Speaking of the Summit of the Future, I am also stoked that THIS WEEKEND I am heading to NYC to report in person on the Summit. I have been one of a few journalists trying to raise alarm bells about the Summit for the last year, and it feels good to be able to go in person and do the important reporting for those who cannot come take a stand against this Technocratic power grab.

Speaking of journalism, I am also very much looking forward to what comes next for the recently organized Independent Media Alliance. Together we are going to push back against rampant propaganda and misinformation.

Finally, I am looking forward to being back in Houston, Texas after all these travels so I can spend time with my family. I miss my nieces and nephews, and they are the fuel for my fight! I will also be performing a few shows as 33 while in Houston.

Overall, I give all gratitude and praise to The Creator for breathing life into me, and for giving me the energy I need everyday to wake up and kick ass in the name of building a better world for the future generations.

Thanks to all of you who support me. I couldn't do this without you standing beside me.

- Derrick Broze