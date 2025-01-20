My prediction is that Trump will get a couple easy wins right off the bat to further reinforce the hero narrative as the technocrats get to work on destroying our freedoms.

We can see it already with the ceasefire, the TikTok momentary ban, and maybe even freeing Ross.

People will cheer these actions, celebrate as if the war has been won, and go back to sleep. They will make excuses for Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and the rest of the Technocratic PayPal mob entrenching themselves further into the emerging Technocratic State.

These modern day robber barons will enrich themselves by getting all their companies contracts to the tune of trillions of dollars while Americans continue to suffer.

This isn't theory anymore. The facts are staring you in the face in the form of Trump's cabinet picks, financial backers, and his own statements.

At this point, anyone still selling you false hopium is a traitor and does not deserve your time, attention, or clicks.

Buckle up. Its going to be a bumpy ride.

However, just remember that there are solutions. All is not lost. But the answers are not to be found in fake politicians and their politricks.

The answers are in your own backyard. Get connected to like minds in your local area ASAP and focus on setting and accomplishing goals which will help you thrive outside the Technocratic State.