Another Student Kidnapped for Criticizing Israel

This is Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student in the US on a student visa, being taken by a masked gang without explanation. Reports claim she engaged in anti-Israel activity.

Here's an op-ed she cowrote for the student paper calling on the school to acknowledge the "Palestinian genocide".



This comes after ICE was was blocked from deporting another student protester at Columbia. Here’s that story from Courthouse News:

“Yunseo Chung, a lawful permanent resident, is one of several Columbia students who have been targeted by the Trump administration for arrest and deportation because of their involvement in campus demonstrations against Israel's war in Gaza. Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old Columbia student who moved from South Korea at age 7, filed a habeas corpus petition in the Southern District of New York on Monday to prevent her imminent arrest and targeted deportation because of her pro-Palestine speech and associations. Chung said in her court filing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed up at her parents’ home to deport her after she was arrested this month while protesting the Ivy League university’s disciplinary actions against other student protesters. At an emergency hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Senior U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald quickly granted Chung’s motion for a temporary restraining order, barring any immigration arrest or detention to preserve the status quo while litigation proceeds on her immigration petition. Buchwald said the notion of subjecting Chung to ICE detention — without any showing of dangerousness, risk of flight, or record of communications with foreign terrorist groups — “is not a particularly appealing result.”

And of course the story above comes after another judge blocked the Trump administration from deporting a student at Georgetown University. His crime? Having a wife whose father formerly worked for the Gaza government, and being against Israel’s actions. Here’s that story from Politico:

”A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration not to proceed, for now, with its efforts to deport an Indian-born Georgetown researcher who was arrested by immigration authorities outside his Virginia home on Monday. U.S. District Judge Patricia Giles issued the brief directive Thursday, declaring that Badar Khan Suri “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order.” Giles, an appointee of President Joe Biden, said the order was needed to ensure that the court can resolve a petition Suri filed seeking his release. The judge issued the order shortly after Suri’s wife, Mapheze Saleh, said in a sworn court declaration that the couple has no ties to Hamas, despite her father’s former high-level role in Gaza’s government. Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown on a valid visa for foreign scholars, according to his lawsuit. Saleh is a U.S. citizen. Neither has been charged with a crime.”

Now, before you get all huffy puffy and start typing comments about “they don’t have a right to protest”, or “they aren’t Americans!” - just stop.



You don’t have to be some radical left, open border Progressive to see the problems with this kind of policy. Namely, innocent people are going to get caught in the mix, and the deportations are clearly focusing on critics of Israel. We should expect to see the reasons you can be deported for wrongthink to increase, whether under Trump or “the other side”, or some future politician.

It’s a bad precedent and we should not be cheering this on.



P.S. - I am an anarchist/voluntaryist that fights for a world without state controlled borders but instead “decentralized borders” (as I write about in the 3rd book of The Conscious Resistance Trilogy, Manifesto of the Free Humans). However, I know we are far away from that world so the moment I prefer to see common sense policies around the border while we have a state. This aint it.