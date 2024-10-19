Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

No Matter Who You Vote For Israel Wins! #Selection2024

Derrick Broze
Oct 19, 2024
Share
Transcript

In this clip from TCR Live 132, Derrick breaks down his latest article on the Republican Party's platform under Donald Trump and how it is not about free speech. Instead, the Republicans support Making Israel Great Again.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/israel-wins/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

Enjoy our work? Sign up for monthly support:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/derrickbroze

https://www.derrickbroze.substack.com

Support our work by purchasing a privacy phone from Above Phone by visiting

https://abovephone.com/?above=tcrn

Use Code DBROZE50

Get Your Organic Mushroom Extracts from Cultivated-Mind: https://cultivated-mind.com/cm/Broze/

Don't forget to use code “Broze” (https://cultivated-mind.com/cm/Broze/

)at checkout to get a 10% discount!﻿﻿

Send checks, love mail, and equipment to:

1795 North Fry Road Suite 495
Katy, Texas 77449

Follow TCRN on social media and invest in our efforts to advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://cointr.ee/derrickbroze

Join our text list for direct updates: https://www.remind.com/join/dbjourno7Join The Conscious Resistance Telegram: https://t.me/theconsciousresistance

Discussion about this podcast

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge - Week 5: Education & Knowledge
  Derrick Broze
Prezence, 33 | TAXATION IS THEFT | Official Music & Lyric Video
  Derrick Broze
Join Derrick Broze, Larken Rose, and Ryan Cristian in Sedona for the Voluntaryism Conference!
  Derrick Broze
Is a New Department of Defense Directive Targeting Americans?
  Derrick Broze
Derrick Broze Educates Houston City Council on Water Fluoridation (2024)
  Derrick Broze
TCR Live #142: Government Targets Private Citizens + Fluoride Lawsuit + Republicans Love Israel
  Derrick Broze
Explaining the Historic Ruling in the Fluoride Lawsuit, What Comes Next, & How You Can Help
  Derrick Broze