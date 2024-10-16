Join Derrick Broze, Larken Rose, and Ryan Cristian in Sedona for the Voluntaryism Conference!

Derrick Broze talks with Etienne de la Boetie², voluntaryist philosopher, about the Liberty on the Rocks Voluntaryism Conference happening the first weekend of November 2024!

Etienne is bringing together Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, Ryan Cristian, David Friedman, and more for a transformative weekend in Sedona’s awe-inspiring red rocks, where liberty, consciousness, and adventure come together for an experience like no other. Dive into powerful discussions, connect with voluntaryist trailblazers like Larken Rose, Derrick Broze and Etienne de la Boetie² and explore Sedona’s stunning landscapes.

Get 5% off your ticket with code Broze5: https://sedona.artofliberty.org/?event=derrickbroze