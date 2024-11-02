Don’t Vote? So What’s Your Solution? The Way Forward featuring Derrick Broze

In this episode, Derrick Broze challenges traditional perspectives on voting, freedom, and the philosophies that guide personal empowerment. As a researcher, investigative journalist, and founder of The Conscious Resistance Network, Derrick brings a unique view on modern politics, questioning the motivations behind voting and exploring the philosophy of voluntarism. This conversation delves into alternative approaches to societal change that avoid the typical “false dilemmas” presented in the media.

Key Topics Covered:

False Freedom Movements: How certain movements, often rallying behind specific political figures, are built on psychological manipulation and support systems that don’t align with genuine freedom.

False Dilemmas and Emotional Triggers: Examining the narratives designed to incite strong emotional reactions and debates, steering public opinion without challenging core power structures.

The Role of Principles in Awakening: Why many individuals who are going through an awakening, haven’t grounded their beliefs in a solid philosophical foundation and how this affects personal empowerment.

Voters vs. Non-Voters: Different motivations and philosophies behind those who vote versus those who choose not to, and how these choices reflect deeper values on autonomy and governance.

Voluntarism and Empowerment: The core philosophy of voluntarism, its principles, and how it opposes the outsourcing of personal power by encouraging individuals to take direct responsibility for their choices.

The Morality of Voting: How voting can lead to enforced compliance with policies that individuals may not personally support, questioning the ethics of participation in such systems.

Media Consumption and Awareness: The importance of critically analyzing information rather than passively consuming it, fostering a well-rounded understanding of issues.

About Derrick

Derrick is an investigative journalist, author, filmmaker, and activist dedicated to uncovering hidden truths. He founded The Conscious Resistance Network, an independent media platform for investigative journalism, and created The Pyramid of Power, a 17-part docuseries exploring global power structures.

Derrick’s books include How to Opt Out of the Technocratic State and The Conscious Resistance Trilogy. He also co-founded The Freedom Cell Network and The People’s Reset, both aimed at fostering community-driven change, and serves as lead writer at The Last American Vagabond.

For more, read Here Are 18 Ways Trump Supported The Swamp During His Presidency: thelastamericanvagabond.com/here-are-18-ways-trump-supported-the-swamp-during-his-presidency

