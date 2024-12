On November 17, 2024, journalist and agorist activist Derrick Broze spoke at Monerotopia in Mexico City. Derrick discussed his strategy of Exit and Build, and how he is working with locals to build parallel and counter systems outside of the coming Technocratic State.

