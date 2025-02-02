Friends,

We cannot believe it - today is the FINAL day of The People's Reset: Mexico 2025!



Wow, what an amazing Activation it has been. Buckle up for another day of community, knowledge, connection, and healing.



If you missed Day 4: Empowering Technology here are the replays:



Day 4: Empowering Technology (Part 1)



Day 4: Empowering Technology (Part 2)



The Final Day - Building Free & Conscious Communities!



The Theme of Day 5 of The People's Reset: Mexico is Building Free & Conscious Communities!



We will be live again at 10 am US Central via our website and our official Odysee channel.

How can we best implement the knowledge we have gained from the other themes? What practices and rituals are important to developing a healthy sense of self, family and community? The final day of the Activation will focus on how we can create intentional communities, eco-villages, and agoras which take a holistic approach to building the new world.



Today's sessions include:

﻿

10 am - Introduction - What Is a Conscious and Free Community?



10:10 - Catching Freedom: The Connection of Childbirth and Liberty with Brenda Smith



10:40 - ResiLabs BioSociales Como Espacios de Regeneración Comunitaria with Paco Ayala



11:15 - POXIL: Your Eco-friendly Community at the Heart of the Yucatán Peninsula with Gabriel Villarreal



11:50 - Cultural Revival – Humanity's Last Chance with Henna Maria



2:05 - ﻿﻿﻿How To CASUALLY Unravel Your Matrix Without Stressing About Humanity's Future with Amanda Rose



﻿2:40 - ﻿Live Free & Prosper: A No-BS Guide to Thriving in 2025 with Dan Astin-Gregory

﻿

﻿3:25 - ﻿The Agora Activation Plan: Practical Strategies and Mindset Hacks for Building the New Earth with John Bush

﻿

Tune in via our website and our official Odysee channel.



Thank you for the support!

