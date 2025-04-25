The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid (Independent Media Alliance)

The Independent Media Alliance is back for another panel! This one will feature Ryan Cristian of TLAV, Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network, Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari Report, Iain Davis, Kit Knightly of Off Guardian, Steve Poikonen, Slow News Day/ AM Wake Up, and Jason Bermas.

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel focusing on the coming digital control grid, and the many ways in which the current US administration (handed off from the last admin) has not just supported this agenda, but appears to have increased the speed at which it is being achieved. From the focus on digital currency and a national ID/Digital ID roll out, to mRNA, artificial intelligence, and surveillance, it is becoming clear to most that the Great Reset never actually stopped or even slowed down. Today we discuss an excellent compilation, put together by IMA member Catherine Austin Fitts, which outlines all the ways that this agenda has progressed since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second administration.