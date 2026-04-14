Scott Horton on Trump's Iran Failure, Israel's Influence, and the Libertarian Party's Alliance with Trump

On March 11, 2026, journalist Derrick Broze interviewed author Scott Horton at the Texas Libertarian Party State Convention. Scott is director of the Libertarian Institute and hosts The Scott Horton Show. We talked about Iran, Israel, Libertarianism and Trump.
Follow Scott: https://scotthortonacademy.com/
Show Notes:
:25 - Who is Scott Horton?
2:00 - Why is war wrong, particularly the war on Iran?
16:30 - Debunking lies about the Iranian Regime
25:00 - Scott’s message to Iranians
31:00 - Why do you consider yourself a libertarian? What does that mean to you?
35:30 - Scott’s strategy for the Libertarian Party against Republicans
42:00 - The Libertarian Party’s deal with Trump
44:00- Freeing Ross Ulbricht, broken promises from Trump
48:00 - Kamala Harris
53:45 - the opportunity presented by the MAGA divide
58:00 - Ending war is the most important issue