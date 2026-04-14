Scott Horton on Trump's Iran Failure, Israel's Influence, and the Libertarian Party's Alliance with Trump

On March 11, 2026, journalist Derrick Broze interviewed author Scott Horton at the Texas Libertarian Party State Convention. Scott is director of the Libertarian Institute and hosts The Scott Horton Show. We talked about Iran, Israel, Libertarianism and Trump.

Follow Scott: https://scotthortonacademy.com/

Show Notes:

:25 - Who is Scott Horton?

2:00 - Why is war wrong, particularly the war on Iran?

16:30 - Debunking lies about the Iranian Regime

25:00 - Scott’s message to Iranians

31:00 - Why do you consider yourself a libertarian? What does that mean to you?

35:30 - Scott’s strategy for the Libertarian Party against Republicans

42:00 - The Libertarian Party’s deal with Trump

44:00- Freeing Ross Ulbricht, broken promises from Trump

48:00 - Kamala Harris

53:45 - the opportunity presented by the MAGA divide

58:00 - Ending war is the most important issue