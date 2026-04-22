What You Need to Know About Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Paolo Zampolli, & Amanda Ungaro

In this clip from TCR Live #179, Derrick Broze breaks down the story behind First Lady Melania Trump’s recent press conference about Jeffrey Epstein. Derrick outlines how a former friend of Melania has been threatening to release damaging details about the Trump’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/melania-epstein-ungaro/

Watch the full episode TCR Live #179: Beagle Torture Continues Under Trump Admin

True crime for freedom lovers, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing. Indie journalist, Derrick Broze, covers current events outside of establishment narratives with original research, subversive perspectives, and opportunities to Exit and Build a freer world.

Visit the official The Conscious Resistance Network website for the latest reports: https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

Enjoy our work? Sign up for monthly support:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/derrickbroze

https://www.derrickbroze.substack.com

Support our work by purchasing a privacy phone from Above Phone by visiting https://abovephone.com/?above=tcrn Use Code DBROZE50

Get Your Organic Mushroom Extracts from Cultivated-Mind: https://cultivated-mind.com/cm/Broze/

Don’t forget to use code “Broze” at checkout to get a 10% discount!﻿﻿

Follow TCRN on social media and invest in our efforts to advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@theconsciousresistance:7

Telegram - https://t.me/theconsciousresistance

YouTube - https://www.YouTube.com/@consciousresistance

Twitter - https://www.Twitter.com/Dbrozelivefree