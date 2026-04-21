TCR Live #179: Beagle Torture Continues Under Trump Admin

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.
Stories include:
- Animal Activists Arrested Attempting to Rescue Tortured Beagles
- Oracle and the Rise of the AI Surveillance State Under Trump
- Teacher fired over outing kid to parents claims free speech at First Circuit
- Judges Fired After Blocking Deportations of Pro-Palestinian Students
- Minnesota county announces kidnapping investigation into ICE agents
- New Minneapolis shooting footage contradicts initial ICE account
- Marco Rubio urges US diplomats to use X to fight ‘anti-American propaganda’
- Paolo Zampolli, Amanda Ungaro, and Melania Trump
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live179