TCR Live #179: Beagle Torture Continues Under Trump Admin

Derrick Broze is back with a brand new episode of The Conscious Resistance. True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing.

Stories include:

- Animal Activists Arrested Attempting to Rescue Tortured Beagles

- Oracle and the Rise of the AI Surveillance State Under Trump

- Teacher fired over outing kid to parents claims free speech at First Circuit

- Judges Fired After Blocking Deportations of Pro-Palestinian Students

- Minnesota county announces kidnapping investigation into ICE agents

- New Minneapolis shooting footage contradicts initial ICE account

- Marco Rubio urges US diplomats to use X to fight ‘anti-American propaganda’

- Paolo Zampolli, Amanda Ungaro, and Melania Trump

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live179