EU Scientists Call For 'Global Governance' To Combat Solar Geoengineering

Derrick Broze
Jan 18, 2025
1
6
Transcript

In this clip from TCR Live #148, Derrick Broze breaks down his latest article on the European Union scientific advisors calling for a moratorium on solar geoengineering, and suggest global governance might be necessary in the near future.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/eu-scientists-governance/

