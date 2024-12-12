Playback speed
Syria's Fall: Turkey, NATO, and The Greater Israel Project

Derrick Broze
Dec 12, 2024
Transcript

In this clip from TCR Live #145, journalist Derrick Broze breaks down the many moving parts to the latest developments in Syria. Is this a genuine "revolution" where the masses are rising up against a dictator? Or, is this, once again, a color revolution being organized by foreign forces with their own goals?

Learn the details in this important report!

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/syrias-fall-greater-israel/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

