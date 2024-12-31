2024 has been a year of great progress for my music. Thanks to everyone who's been supporting! I'm still just getting started!

Earlier this year I performed at The Greater Reset 5 in Morelia!

I released my 2nd ep, Still Writing, in June. Really proud of the songs on it.

I released 2 new music videos for Reset Your Mind and Guard Your Heart.

I was able to perform in Houston, in D.C at the Libertarian National Convention, and in the UK for The People's Reset. with DubFX!

I released new song Taxation is Theft with Prezence, and we recorded a music video in the UK!

I recorded a live set with the Long River Sessions in Houston.

And I ended my year by recording a new song with Prezence that will drop in early 2025!

Big things coming these next 12 months. Stay tuned #33IsHere



New to my music? Find it at 33IsHere.com