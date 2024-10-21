Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Let's Fund This "Anti-Woke" Action-Romance Movie!

Derrick Broze
Oct 21, 2024
Share
Transcript

Derrick Broze speaks with film director Renee Perez and co-producer David Rodriguez about their new film project, Sacred Life. David and Renee are seeking to create a film which modernizes the classic Romeo and Juliet story with a tale about combatting the "woke" agenda. The film will also explore solutions like Voluntary Living, Intentional Neighborhoods, Self-Directed Learning, and Exit and Build strategy.

Help promote the message of liberty by contributing to the crowdfunding campaign for Sacred life: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/anti-woke-action-romance-movie-sacred-life#/

Discussion about this podcast

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
No Matter Who You Vote For Israel Wins! #Selection2024
  Derrick Broze
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge - Week 5: Education & Knowledge
  Derrick Broze
Prezence, 33 | TAXATION IS THEFT | Official Music & Lyric Video
  Derrick Broze
Join Derrick Broze, Larken Rose, and Ryan Cristian in Sedona for the Voluntaryism Conference!
  Derrick Broze
Is a New Department of Defense Directive Targeting Americans?
  Derrick Broze
Derrick Broze Educates Houston City Council on Water Fluoridation (2024)
  Derrick Broze
TCR Live #142: Government Targets Private Citizens + Fluoride Lawsuit + Republicans Love Israel
  Derrick Broze