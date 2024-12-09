How Bitcoin Was Hijacked, Why We Need Darkness, & Lessons from the Syrian Civil War with Amir Taaki

In this wide ranging interview, journalist Derrick Broze talks with cryptographer and activist Amir Taaki. He is one of the lead developers on DarkFi, a project focused on privacy and anonymity. He was recently featured in the HBO documentary, Money Electric, discussing his history in the Bitcoin community.

Amir was an early developer on the Bitcoin project in 2010 who later left after becoming disillusioned with the community and the direction. Amir also cofounded the Dark Wallet with Vitalik Buterin and Cody Wilson. He also spent two years fighting in the Syrian Civil War.

Follow Amir: https://x.com/Narodism/

Learn more about DarkFi: https://dark.fi