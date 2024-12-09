Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

How Bitcoin Was Hijacked, Why We Need Darkness, & Lessons from the Syrian Civil War with Amir Taaki

Derrick Broze
Dec 09, 2024
2
2
Share
Transcript

In this wide ranging interview, journalist Derrick Broze talks with cryptographer and activist Amir Taaki. He is one of the lead developers on DarkFi, a project focused on privacy and anonymity. He was recently featured in the HBO documentary, Money Electric, discussing his history in the Bitcoin community.

Amir was an early developer on the Bitcoin project in 2010 who later left after becoming disillusioned with the community and the direction. Amir also cofounded the Dark Wallet with Vitalik Buterin and Cody Wilson. He also spent two years fighting in the Syrian Civil War.

Follow Amir: https://x.com/Narodism/

Learn more about DarkFi: https://dark.fi

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
The People's Reset: Mexico 2025
  Derrick Broze
Building The Parallel Economy In Mexico - Derrick Broze (Monerotopia 2024)
  Derrick Broze
33 - Guard Your Heart (LIVE at Houston Community Cultivation Network)
  Derrick Broze
Trump Administration 2024: IMA Discusses Cabinet Picks & Policy Proposals
  Derrick Broze
Non-Voters Won Again in 2024 - How Do We Activate Them?
  Derrick Broze
Derrick Broze Calls Mandatory Vaccines Incoming in November 2019
  Derrick Broze
Turning 40, Pyramid of Power Update + Focusing on 2025
  Derrick Broze