Here Are My Most Important Interviews of 2024
Friends,
This year I did more than 100 interviews on both sides of the camera.
Here are my favorites for 2024. Most of them are me interviewing people, but some are me being interviewed.
1. The Fluoride Lawsuit Interviews
Dr. Howard Hu Discusses His Testimony at The #Fluoridelawsuit
Dr. Bruce Lanphear Speaks Out Against Corrupted Fluoride Science
Dr. Phillipe Grandjean Exposes The History Of Fluoride’s Harms
Fighting the Forces Behind Fluoride – An Interview with Attorney Michael Connett
Meet One of the Mom’s Suing the EPA Over Water Fluoridation #FluorideLawsuit
Explaining the Historic Ruling in the Fluoride Lawsuit, What Comes Next, & How You Can Help
2. The Adoption Industry Complex
The Child Catchers and the Adoption-Industrial Complex with Kathryn Joyce
How Saving Our Sisters Supports Families Impacted By The Adoption Industry
Exposing the Adoption Truth & Supporting Those In Need
3. (S)election 2024
Is Donald Trump The “Lesser Of Two Evils”? with Derrick Broze & Ian Carroll
Don’t Vote? So What’s Your Solution? The Way Forward featuring Derrick Broze
4. Conscious Musicians
Since the beginning of my work I've loved highlighting conscious musicians.
Punks Not Dead! Total Chaos Still Fighting The System After 30 Years
Empowering And Waking Up The People With DubfX
Prezence: Spreading Liberty and Natural Law Through Music
5. Important Interviews on a range of topics:
David Icke Exposes the Mainstream Alternative Media, the Zionist Lobby, & Jesse Ventura
How Bitcoin Was Hijacked, Why We Need Darkness, & Lessons from the Syrian Civil War with Amir Taaki
Protecting Your Privacy On Your Phone And Laptop With Hakeem Anwar
Political Parties or Exit & Build: Choose Your Path with John Bush
He’s EXPOSING the truth of the Oklahoma City bombing (Derrick Broze on Redacted)
The Activation #30: Optimizing Your Nutrition To Heal Your Body With Patrick Holford
