Friends,



This year I did more than 100 interviews on both sides of the camera.

Here are my favorites for 2024. Most of them are me interviewing people, but some are me being interviewed.



1. The Fluoride Lawsuit Interviews

Dr. Howard Hu Discusses His Testimony at The #Fluoridelawsuit

Dr. Bruce Lanphear Speaks Out Against Corrupted Fluoride Science

Dr. Phillipe Grandjean Exposes The History Of Fluoride’s Harms

Fighting the Forces Behind Fluoride – An Interview with Attorney Michael Connett

Meet One of the Mom’s Suing the EPA Over Water Fluoridation #FluorideLawsuit

Explaining the Historic Ruling in the Fluoride Lawsuit, What Comes Next, & How You Can Help



2. The Adoption Industry Complex

The Child Catchers and the Adoption-Industrial Complex with Kathryn Joyce

How Saving Our Sisters Supports Families Impacted By The Adoption Industry

Exposing the Adoption Truth & Supporting Those In Need



3. (S)election 2024

Is Donald Trump The “Lesser Of Two Evils”? with Derrick Broze & Ian Carroll

Don’t Vote? So What’s Your Solution? The Way Forward featuring Derrick Broze



4. Conscious Musicians

Since the beginning of my work I've loved highlighting conscious musicians.

Punks Not Dead! Total Chaos Still Fighting The System After 30 Years

Empowering And Waking Up The People With DubfX

Prezence: Spreading Liberty and Natural Law Through Music



5. Important Interviews on a range of topics:

David Icke Exposes the Mainstream Alternative Media, the Zionist Lobby, & Jesse Ventura

How Bitcoin Was Hijacked, Why We Need Darkness, & Lessons from the Syrian Civil War with Amir Taaki

Protecting Your Privacy On Your Phone And Laptop With Hakeem Anwar

Political Parties or Exit & Build: Choose Your Path with John Bush

He’s EXPOSING the truth of the Oklahoma City bombing (Derrick Broze on Redacted)

The Activation #30: Optimizing Your Nutrition To Heal Your Body With Patrick Holford



If you support my work, please consider investing in my work here.



Thanks for the support.